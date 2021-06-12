The Tomi Arayomi-led ministry is opening its Lagos center under its RIG Africa division, with an inaugural service on Sunday, June 20, 2021 at the Grace Gardens, Lekki Phase 1, by 5PM.

Arayomi will be ministering at the launch which is themed, “Revive. Ignite. Gather.”

RIG which stands for Restoring Issachar’s Generation, is an apostolic and prophetic movement with established branches in the UK, US and Asia.

It is birthed to bring authenticity and integrity of the prophetic message to the present generation, through a revival and reawakening of the true sons of God.

At the core of the RIG Nation mission was the assignment to teach people to be prophets and prophets to be people.

