John Akim Orubor better known as Richthug Omobaale, hails from Edo state, Benin City.

Richthug who is a singer, a rapper and a songwriter, successfully released a debut song which had its simplicity in audio and videos. It was disclosed by our correspondent how much recognition his songs had gained over the years.

Better still, one of his major hit single was “Muso” which featured Cdq and Damyque. It was recorded that this particular song had over a million views on YouTube since its release.

On the other hand, Richthug owns a record label; Thugluvin records, one of which remains a notable and reputable music label in Nigeria.

He envisages becoming one of the biggest influential brands in the music industry, as well as ensuring that his record label would become a platform that would contribute immensely to the growth of the Nigerian music industry.

Even so, he aspires to make his record label take the music industry by storm and as such, work with the right personnel to make sure that the label achieves its goals and objectives.

In addition, the set back he had encountered propelled a unique identity. Hence, Thugluvin Records. He got the better of his challenges by sheer determination, as well as the staying power to ensure his record label became acclaimed through a period of change.

Conclusively, he loves visiting the gym, traveling and touring beautiful destinations, as well as listening to music. However, he is most passionate about motivating other people to become better in what they do.