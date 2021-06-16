Vice chancellor, Igbinedion University Okada (IUO), Prof Lawrence Ezemonye on Wednesday said that restructuring of the country will provide the framework for good governance and ensure national development, peaceful co-existence among the various groups that make up the country.

Ezemonye made the remark during the maiden edition of the Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan College of Arts and Social Sciences Public Lecture series of Igbinedion University Okada (IUO), Edo state entitled, “Perspectives on Restructuring: Realities or Rhetoric.”

Declaring support for restructuring of the country, he said Nigeria will witness unprecedented development and overcome many of the challenges bedeviling the country to become the true giant of Africa.

“I am optimistic that this lecture will serve as a major contribution to the ongoing debate on restructuring in particular and the whole gamut of discourses on finding an enduring framework for good governance and peaceful coexistence among the various groups that make up our country, in general.

“The timing of the lecture could not have been more apt given the centrality of the subject to national development vis a vis the underlying challenges of nation building.

“Igbinedion University Public Lecture series is our modest contribution to contemporary national discourses and knowledge exchange. It is also a platform for rendering services to society and by extension, raising the stake for national development.”, Ezemonye said.

Delivering the institution’s maiden edition of the Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan College of Arts and Social Sciences public lecture, Senior Fellow of the Centre for Democracy and Development Abuja, Prof. Adele Jinadu said the battle to keep Nigeria as one has become a national discourse following demand for restructuring.

He said the country is in need for restructuring, noting that only restructuring or true federalism would manage the country’s diversity and guarantee hope for all in the wake the nation’s current woes and challenges.

Dean, College of Arts and Social Sciences, Igbinedion University, Prof.Tunde Agara extolled the academic prowess and pedigrees of the resource person Prof. Adele Jinadu,

and the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye just as he described the lecture as educative and informative.