*Set to serve new tenants for as low as N50,000/month

By Kingsley Adegboye

Rent Small Small, Nigeria’s foremost property-technology company, has announced the opening of Freedom Park.

Freedom Park is its first solely-managed residential estate in Awoyaya axis in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos, since it launched into real estate space in 2018.

Speaking during a press tour of the facility last Sunday, Tunde Balogun, the Co-Founder and CEO of Rent Small Small said: “We are happy that more landlords and developers have trusted us with their property.

“This is the first time we are taking on an entire newly built estate. With over 100 apartments, we have a space for young professionals looking for a vibrant community where they can express their independence, creativity, and improve their productivity which is why we named the estate Freedom Park.”

According to Balogun, “Freedom Park has over 100 brand new studio/one-bedroom apartments available for letting from as low as N50,000 per month.

“This brings down the price attached to quality living, giving even more people access to decent homes on a budget that they can conveniently afford.

“Alongside the residential estate, Rent Small Small has also relaunched its version 2.0 website and a brand new mobile app in the wake of its second year anniversary.

“The website, which is a major improvement from version 1.0, has undergone tweaks and corrections to now feature new features.

“The new features include improved user experience that offers access to the information they need, simple and easy search.

“Others are quick and easy navigation from page to page and improved mobile experience, while users can pay and renew rent online from their dashboard.”

Vanguard News Nigeria