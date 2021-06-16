By Egufe Yafugborhi

Eze Morgan Amadi (L), Eze Ejike Wali (R) signing the renegotiated TEPNG/Mgbuesilaru Mgbuesilaru & Nvakaohia-Rumuekpe MoUs on behalf of Mgbuesilaru community among other signatories in Port Harcourt, Rivers State Wednesday.

TOTAL Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited (TEPNG) was Wednesday relieved to witness parties’ signing of renegotiated Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with two of its hosts communities in Rivers State after five years delay.

The last TEPNG/Mgbuesilaru Community, Obio Akpor Local Government Area (LGA), and Nvakaohia-Rumuekpe (Emohua LGA) expired December 2016/2017, but renegotiation for renewal had been hampered by intracommunity conflicts before the eventual signing of the fresh MoUs in Port Harcourt Wednesday.

TEPNG Executive Director, Port Harcourt District, Obi Imemba, said on the occasion that, “No doubt, both parties have worked hard towards this mutually acceptable outcome, bearing in mind that the last MoU expired December 2016/2017 and due to intra community conflicts it was difficult to renegotiate.

“We all should, therefore, be proud of this milestone in our relationship with each other. Going through the MoUs signed today, the content and depth are far-reaching with the potentials to positively affect lives in the communities.

“With the various provisions made, from infrastructures to human capital development initiatives, it is clear that on our part, the company is committed to touching lives of the people regardless of the challenges the industry is facing.”

On veracity of the communal crises that had delayed the process, Soni Ejekwu, Commissioner for Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Rivers State mentioned that one of the community has “had crises that have consumed lives over the years and it looked like they can’t work together, but somehow they have embraced each other in signing this MoU.”

Obinna Ofoezie, General Manager, Community Affairs, Projects and Development, TEPNG cautioned stakeholders that, “The real work is in the execution of the terms we have signed. One plea, having come this far, let’s make a difference to work harmoniously in developing the communitiea”

The highpoint of the occasion was the signing of the MoUs by representatives of both communities as well as the inauguration of the MoU Implementation Committee for Mgbuesilaru while that of Nvakaohia-Rumuekpe was kept on hold till stakeholders meet with the government to resolve some pending issues before the inauguration, according to Ejekwu.

Vanguard News Nigeria