The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has called on the Nigerian Senate to immediately reject the nomination of Lauretta Onochie as national commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, saying her nomination is a slap on the nation’s democracy.

The party urged the Ahmed Lawan-Senate to get ready for a civil action, in the event of failing to reject the nomination.

Addressing newsmen at the party’s secretariat, Wednesday, the national publicity secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, tasked the Senate Committee Chairman on INEC, Kabiru Gaya, to stop further work on Onochie’s nomination, saying the partisan disposition of the nominee makes her membership of INEC untenable.

