Carlo Ancelotti has described his return to Real Madrid as a ‘homecoming’, six years after leaving the Spanish giants.

The Italian manager belives the experience he has garnered elsewhere will beneficial to his return.

He said: “I’m very happy to be back here,” he told the club’s official media channels. “I’ve got fantastic memories from my time here, we had a lot of success in the two years.

“It’s very important because I’m coming back to my home. I’m really excited and I’m going to give all my energy to help Real Madrid get as high as possible.

“You have to try to improve every day. I’ve had positive experiences in Germany, Italy and England. Each experience makes you grow and I’m coming back with six more years of experience. I hope it’ll be good for Real Madrid.

“I’ve got responsibility, hope and I’m going to work to the best of my ability. We know what Real Madrid’s objectives are every year and we’re going to try to meet them with all the experience and energy I can bring.

“I’m so happy to be back because I love this club. I’m very happy and it’s hard to explain how I feel. Madrid is the most prestigious club in the world and a club where I really enjoyed the two years I was here. I’ve got unforgettable memories.

“I have to thank Everton, where I was very happy during the one-and-a-half years I was there. The atmosphere was positive and the people were hard-working.

“I’m back with more experience, I know Real Madrid very well, the squad and I’ve met some of the players in the past. We’re going to do well.”

There were periods during Zidane’s two tenures where supporters voiced frustration at the style of play adopted by the Frenchman, with Madrid not always embracing the vibrant attacking football perhaps associated with the club in the past.

