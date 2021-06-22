

Sharon Ivovi

The Executive Chairman of the Delta State Universal Basic Education Board, Hon. Sunny Ogwu has stressed the need for an effective school evaluation as a panacea for improving learning outcomes and strengthening of the school system.

Hon. Sunny Ogwu stated this while declaring open a 5-day training workshop for quality assurance evaluators on effective school evaluation organized by the Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) on Tuesday at Asaba.

The SUBEB boss who described the training as apt and timely, stated that it came at a time when there was an urgent need for an improved and sustained quality service deliver in terms of classroom practice and school management.

He enjoined Quality Assurance departments both in SUBEB and the various Local Government Education Authorities to ensure that all prescribed standards aimed at achieving the required quality education are maintained.

“Quality Assurance which is the main subject of this training has been defined as the process of determining whether the products or services rendered meet societal expectations. The emphasis placed on Quality Assurance by the State Universal Basic Education Board, (SUBEB) and the Universal Basic Education Commission, (UBEC) is understandable against the backdrop of the general impression of falling standard in our educational institutions” Ogwu said.

The Executive Chairman, while emphasizing the importance of quality assurance in addressing the problems of falling standard of education in the country, implored participants to take the training serious and expressed optimism that there would be noticeable improvements in the quality of teaching and learning in the state’s basic education institutions.

Hon. Ogwu also lauded UBEC for their continuous support and collaborations in the various training programmes organized by the Board and sued for the maintenance of the partnership.

The Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Hamid Bobboyi in his goodwill message, commended the Delta state government for organizing the training aimed at boosting the capacity of Quality Assurance Officers for efficient and effective evaluation of schools in order to enhance learning outcomes.

The UBEC Executive Secretary who was represented by Mr. Vincent Egwuzoro from UBEC Quality Assurance office, Abuja, disclosed that in order to address the challenge of poor funding and low standard in the nation’s public basic education, the commission embarked on the review of its policies, structures and programmes including the allocation of 2% funds from Matching Grants of states for continuous Quality Assurance in the 36 states of the federation.

Ubec State Coordinator, Mrs. Sharon Dafilueto who delivered the remarks of UBEC Director of Quality Assurance, assured stakeholders that that UBEC would not rest on its oars until quality was attained in the system even as she disclosed that the Commission achieved a remarkable feat by shifting from manual evaluation to e-quality assurance.

Earlier, the Director of Quality Assurance in the Board, Mrs. Omoniye Demes in her welcome remarks, disclosed that 100 participants from the 25 local government areas of the state were undergoing the training by capable facilitators from UBEC as part of Teachers professional Development capacity building for quality evaluators in the state.

Also in attendance were the members representing Delta North and South in the Board, Chief Mrs. Lina Osuya and Mr. Paul Kurugbe, the Secreatry of the Board, Sir Byron Unini and other management staff from both UBEC and SUBEB