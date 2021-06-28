By Benjamin Njoku

Rising Afro-pop singer, Jegede Oluwasegun popularly known as Prince Shizzy, is surely banking on his latest song, “Down Low” to launch his music into the mainstream.

Though he has been through a lot in his career, the Lagos State-born singer is hopeful that his new single will garnered a global audience.

Prince Shizzy, who studied Bioscience at the University of Camerino, Italy, said he decided to delve into what he described as “missing creativity” in modern hip-hop in “Down Low” in order to carve a niche for himself in the country’s music circuit.

The 27-year-old singer, who began his music career in 2014, is known for his unique sound and versatility. His musical style is no doubt influenced by songs she grew up listening to.

‘‘If you would look carefully at my lyrical style, you would find a type of creativity that is mostly missing from modern Hip-Hop. This is because my style is uniquely mine. The fluidity of the song is so mesmerizing that people automatically start to tap their feet to it and don’t seem to stop,” he said.

The video, according to him, features choreographer and dancer, Perfect dancers’ and was directed by Soof Light. A quick glimpse at the video shows the smoothness with which the dance group, donned in face masks as a precautionary measure against corona-virus, carried out their moves in tandem and in sync with the lyrics of the song. “The past few years have been quite a ride for Prince Shizzy. Amassing a decent fan following in America, he is now aiming for a global following. He has built up a loyal base for his impactful Afro-Pop/ Hip-Hop style, cementing himself as one of the top 10 Hip-Hop stars to look out for in the next decade.

“The fact that he has launched an EP titled, “Love And Light” speaks volumes about his exquisite style and his knowledge of what people want. It wouldn’t be a hyperbole to say that Prince Shizzy will be known as one of the greatest stars of the twentieth century”, his label said.