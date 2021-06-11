L-R Principal, St. Columba’s Grammar School, Reverend Father Joseph Ugboh; First senior prefect, St. Columba’s Grammar School, Mr. Barth Ibegbulem; Executive Chairman, Ika South L.GA/Representative of the Delta state Governor, Hon. Evangelist Sunday Tataobuzogwu; Representative from Prince Ebeano Supermarket, Mr. Chidi Kossi and Chairman Education Commission Catholic Diocese of Issele-Uku,Very Reverend Father Dr. Anthony Banye at the recent commissioning by Prince Ebeano Supermarket of St Columba’s Grammer School in Agbor, Delta State

Driven by a vision to revolutionise educational systems in communities across the nation, Nigeria’s leading indigenous Supermarket, Prince Ebeano, has commissioned eight blocks of class rooms along with a skill acquisition center at a renowned secondary school in Agbor, Delta State. The event held on Monday, June 7th, 2021.

The school, named St. Columba’s Grammar School, is one of the three schools built, designed and donated by the Supermarket since its establishment in 2009. Thanks to the brand, the school students now have access to eight blocks of classrooms which consists of fully equipped Physics, Chemistry and Biology labs, a solar powered ICT center, staff rooms and a skill acquisition center.

Some special guests in attendance include the Representative from Prince Ebeano Supermarket, Mr. Chidi Kossi; Executive Chairman, Ika South L.GA/Representative of the Delta state Governor, Hon. Evangelist Sunday Tataobuzogwu; Chairman Education Commission Catholic Diocese of Issele-Uku,Very Reverend Father Dr. Anthony Banye; President, Old Boys Association, Barrister, Gbenoba S.O.A; First senior prefect, St. Columba’s Grammar School, Mr. Barth Ibegbulem and Principal, St. Columba’s Grammar School, Reverend Father Joseph Ugboh.

Commenting on this remarkable feat, Co-founder Prince Ebeano Supermarket, Mr Sunday Egede, said, “We are excited to officially commission our third school in the city of Agbor. This is a timely development for the community as it will allow for a more personalised classroom experience for the students in the community at a very affordable rate. We believe that this will help initiate a decline in the number of out-of-school children in the country.”

Co-founder Mr David Ojei also added that education is the groundwork for economic and social progress. As such, the private sector should complement government efforts to improve education at all levels.

Over the years, the Brand has established several schools, such as the Uwaifo Primary School in 2019 and the Agwa Ewuru Secondary School in 2012. They have several other CSR projects in addition to the schools in Delta state such as, road projects in Lagos and Abuja and a hospital in Lagos, with a cancer center project in the pipelines.

With excellent service delivery and a vision to serve host communities, Prince Ebeano Supermarket continues to execute social projects that impact the lives and well-being of members of society. They are a one-stop retail outlet with branches in Abuja, Chevron dive, Lekki, Oniru and Ikeja.