By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE National Youth Council of Nigeria,NYCN, has attributed the prevailing peace in the Niger Delta to the Presidential Amnesty Programme,PAP.

The group said the programme has created an enabling environment for legitimate initiatives to thrive in the region.

According to NYCN, the relative peace existing in the region is as a result of success of the Amnesty programme, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and other interventions of the Federal Government.

A statement signed by NYCN President, Solomon Adodo and made available to journalists in Abuja explained that the Amnesty Programme under its interim administrator, Col. Milland Dixion Dikio (rtd) has become a beautiful bride with alluring testimonies to its successes.

The statement explained that the quality and quantity of trainings sponsored by the programme has produced several decent sources of livelihood for the teaming youths in the region.

“Our recent tour and engagement with various youth groups in the region has given us a firsthand knowledge of the Presidential Amnesty Programme. The quality of trainings offered by the Amnesty programme has given way to new ideas in intellectual space, driven by science and technology to advance speedy development and growth of the people.

“As the umbrella body of youth organisations, we are thrilled by the exemplary leadership of Col. Milland Dixion Dikio who has demonstrated thorough understanding of the purpose for the establishment of the Amnesty Programme”, the statement noted.

The NYCN while urging the youths undergoing various trainings to take adequate advantage of it to better their lots and be good Ambassadors, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for prioritizing the welfare and development of the people of the region.

“We are glad that as the trainings and other empowerment initiatives continue, more youths are realising that the criminality does not pay but indeed there is dignity in labour. The NYCN can confidently declare that the era of violence and armed struggle in the Niger Delta region has finally gone.

“In line with the resolve of the leadership of NYCN to support initiatives that promote economic and social spheres of life, we shall partner with the amnesty programme to to take the trainings to other regions of the country.

“The success story of Presidential Amnesty Programme has affirmed that given the right orientation and skill, youths from the region and indeed the entire nation can rise to the technological challenge of the 21st century as better alternative to arms struggle. In this wise, we call on the youths and all well meaning p