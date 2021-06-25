George Moghalu

Barely 24 hours to the governorship primary of All Progressives Congress (APC), the Presidency has announced Dr George Moghalu as the preferred candidate for the Anambra gubernatorial poll.

The Presidency’s position, which was conveyed to stakeholders during an all-night strategy meeting yesterday, came as a huge relief to party faithful.

It would be recalled that many APC chieftains in the state were showing resentment over the power tussle over delegates.

A source at the meeting, which craved anonymity, disclosed that it was in the midst of the squabble that the Presidency’s intervention came.

”The phone call from the presidency came as a huge relief. Some of us have started kicking against the attempt to push an unpopular candidate. Some members were already planning to play anti-party on November 6,

”The choice of Moghalu resonated with everybody and I can tell you that victory has already come for APC,” he stated.

It was gathered that crises in both the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) buoyed the expectation of APC members that it was the party to beat in the election, thereby raising the stakes for the party’s ticket among aspirants.

