By Patrick Dele Cole

All three countries are growing incredibly richer and more powerful. Considerable success in the arms race, technological development such as internet, artificial intelligence, space. Going to Mars will soon be as common as man going to toilet.

Environmental decision common to all who also share a certain skepticism that this does not have the killer blow. Reagan had the killer blow when he made it known that he might have armed satellites with which he could obliterate Russia and all its dependencies.

Gorbachov had no answer to that. He had to go. The world believed Reagan but the world has never seen this super weapon. It has never been deployed.

Russia had to first shrink back to dependable area, that is: return to the old white Russia boundaries, consolidate its power in a manageable territory, while fortifying all Russian boundary positions.

So Russia took Crimea: had to consolidate the Eastern border and therefore had to neutralise Ukraine. While strengthening its hold over the North Sea especially Artantica. Russia unleashed unprecedented cyber-attacks on a bumbling US which had no answer to these attacks.

Russia used one of the greatest achievements of the US power- democracy, free press, free speech to infiltrate US systems and undermine them. The archiles heel of the US is democracy, free speech and a unity of purpose working inexorably, to the benefit of a capitalist system responding to the impetus of supply and demand, while building the greatest economy since civilization; but the system has weaknesses which the Americans themselves knew but left unattended.

A belief structure in America exceptionalism –the can do culture- but there were pockets in this culture that were left unattended. Lower middle class White were beginning to feel the pressure of the upward movement of Blacks, Latinos and other people of colour, etc. The racial issue had never been adequately dealt with in the US.

Moreover, the capitalist system of the US was riddled with other internal contradictions which needed resolution. Russia and China exploited this under belly of fear and apprehension by stoking the fires of hatred, of insecurity where these sparked.

They attacked the weakness in the democratic structure, stoked the fires of exclusiveness, of “otherness”. They exploited the latent fear that lower middle class Whites would be replaced by these hordes of immigrants who would soon come in and change the demography of the US.

Social media platform is full of information about the peril facing the US. And that no one, except Trump, has the will and ability to save the US. Trump hates liberal political correctness. He told policemen that when they arrest suspected felons they should not be too nice when putting the suspect in the van: if the suspect were to hit his head as he went into the van, so be it; “that’s the way it is”.

Trump is a master tactician in using the media. He is also an inveterate liar.He would counter that all politicians are liars but that the culture of political correctness cloaks and mophs their lies into digestible small bits.

Trump goes for the jugular- what you see is not really what you see: it is what they want you to see. He lost the election and blames the loss on electoral fraud; they stole the election from him. He did not lose. He actually won the election.

Trump is now the occult head of conspiracy theorists. Democrats are pedophiles using the blood of children in sacrifice to attain power: the insurrection of January 6, 2021 was a stroll into the park, a normal tourist day at the Capitol.

This, in spite of the fact that all the Congressmen and women were rescued from the mob, intent on harming them, chanting ‘Hang Mike Spence on the gallows’ that they had erected on the grounds of the Capitol.

Trump is the closest face to fascism since Hitler. He even claimed there are fine Nazists.

The world should be grateful that Trump is not 35. If he were, the US would return to fascism; remember McCarthy and the campaign against communists; then the sweep of puritanism which led to the era of prohibition, a direct progenitor of the prayer movement.

The US political system is more dictorial than democratic. Within the party- especially Republican, all pretense about a vibrant party discussion has completely disappeared. You follow the leader- Trump.

If Americans can do this to themselves- deny an electoral victory, deny that on 6 Jan there was an insurrection in the Capitol and make laws to affirm these denials, change electoral laws to perpetuate Trump’s legacy.

Imagine what they can do to non-Americans.

On COVID-19, the US accused China of lack of transparency- it is further accused of stealing intellectual property. China cannot be accepted as a trading partner because China does not practise free trade; its companies are subsidised by the government, hence its products are cheaper than Western products. What really are the full implications of these positions?

That ultimately the West point of view must prevail. China, if it wants to continue to do business with the West, must adopt Western social, economic and political norms. Meanwhile, the West bowing to the doctrine of necessity would continue to trade with China.

But what has transparency succeeded in doing? Did it stop the insurrection of January 6, 2021? Everyone saw the US elections; then the denial, the Big Lie, has swept over the Republican Party.

As for Russia, Putin pays his service to democracy. Democracy: eight years of Medvedev, four years as PM. Putin four years as PM, then back as President: 96%. Is this the model Trump wanted? Gerrymandering his disenffranching voters.

The Trump Playbook is to keep President Trump in front of the political process till 2022 and possibly till 2024.

Democrats have no strategy to combat this: the Republicans would not agree to a commission of inquiry into the insurrection using the capital where all the Congressmen and Senators were in danger of their lives. The Republicans are determined to stymie and frustrate all Democratic Party goals.

US had seen this happen before when the whole intent of the 13th amendment – Black voting was obviated by the Southern States- the Jim Crow Laws.

Using fear as a Political weapon

Russia has Putin and Medvedev who in the past 20 years have played musical chairs- one succeeding the other as President or Prime Minister. To the West, Russia is a constant threat (except to President Trump). NATO countries surround Russia in a state of war preparations.

US is particularly concerned with countries in Eastern Europe: Poland, Hungary, Bulgaria, etc., which are now in NATO having fled from the Russian hegemony under the Warsaw Pact. President Trump admires Putin’s ability to manipulate the electoral system- gaining 80%-90% of the votes, changing the voting patterns. Mr. Trump is busy prosecuting a change in the electoral system in the United states- voters’ suppression gerrymandering the electoral maps.

Nigerians like the can-do-spirit of the US, the land of opportunity where anyone can do anything and prosper. This they compare unfavorably with their country where nothing apparently works. Politicians’ line up to take sides in US politics; for example, many Nigerians believe that President Goodluck Jonathan did not have much luck in dealing with President Obama who preferred Muhammad Buhari in 2015.

There is little evidence for this but in these days of gas lighting politics, who needs evidence? Die-hard Biafrans believe that President Trump would work for the breakup of Nigeria and effectively create Biafra.

The US is now on a mission to discredit China over the COVID-19 Virus. The US missed the opportunity to deal with the virus when it first surfaced because Donald Trump believed that if he dealt with it then, it would cost him the election. It did cost him the election because he dallied and wasted time while the virus decimated the US causing deaths of over 500,000.

He could not spin himself out of a very inept handling of the US. As usual president Trump had to blame somebody else- this time it was the World Health Organization and China. He charged that China was not transparent in telling the world about the Virus, that it may have come from a laboratory engaged in bio warfare.

President Trump turned the virus and called it a political weapon. But he misfired. While US citizens were dying by the truck load, China worked to contain it, succeeded and reopened its economy in the shortest time imaginable.

10. Nevertheless it is important to get the etiology of the pathogen to help in dealing with future pathogens when they occur. A new debate has now ensured. Did the Virus jump from bat to human or was it a part of an accident in the laboratory of Wuhan where scientists were studying Virus for use in biological warfare.

11. BIG BAD BOYS BEHAVING BADLY

The U.S. abuses China for lack of human rights in China, Hong Kong and for denying freedom to Uyghurs in China who are moslems.

12. U.S. further rejects China’s unacceptable threat to Taiwan which it still claims belong to China. It resents China’s influences in other South-East Asian countries.

13. The U.S. has had 145 mass shootings in 4 weeks since the verdict on the murder of George Floyd. Police kill blacks’ daily. Republican States are busy disenfranchising blacks in forthcoming elections. The cases of Duante Wright, Travon Martin and many others remain unsolved. The U.S. would not allow Venezuela and Cuba to have peace and prosper; claiming that under the Monroe Doctrine those countries cannot be hostile to the U.S.

14. Russia would imprison AlexyNavalny mass its armies in Ukraine border; seize Crimea. China is on the offensive by repudiating China’s claim that the Urguyhs are not subject to ethnic cleansing as claimed the US. Each time the US attacks any nation on human rights, they retort by holding up US racism and attack on blacks for over 400 years as the quintessence of US hypocrisy and double standard.

15. In increase in demagogry and a decline in the quality of leadership in the world.

What else can the decline into tribalism and nativeness and otherness except a refusal to want to listen to all sides and to form policy which enhances diversity and promotes all? Can we snap Nigeria out self – hatred?

Politicians are reactionaries, not leaders. They achieve and maintain power by responding to public opinion, not driving it.

16. US intelligence agencies have since nearly a decade been decrying the Cyber-attacks of Russia on the US. They have highlighted their vulnerability to Cyber-attacks from Russia, China, North Korea, Iran etc.

They have also claimed that Russia had influenced the 2016 election that brought in President Trump by trolling millions of attacks to targeted electoral audience- those in favour of Trump received favourable mention. Hilary Clinton, Trump’s opponent and the Democratic Party Candidate was lambasted and lampooned in hundreds of thousands of email derogatory to her – she was accused of incompetence in Libya which led to the death of the US Ambassador there.

She was further accused of gross negligence and cover up in Bengazi, targeting these emails to specific groups and voting profiles submitted to the Russians by the Trump Campaign. The FBI was forced to carrying out unending investigation of Mrs. Clinton and a private email server in her residence.

Mr. Trump publicly invited Russia to publish the emails he claimed Hilary Clinton was hiding because itcompromised her handling of the Bengazi fiasco. “Russia, screamed Mr. Trump” if you are listening

publish the emails Mrs. Hilary is hiding through WikkiLings. Most scholars believe that without Russia interference in US elections, Trump would not have won. When Trump met Putin in Helsinki, Putin denied the charge and Trump accepted his denial. It would have been extraordinary for Putin to have accepted such a charge.

17. But when the US, the most powerful nation on earth complains, that someone outside the US was spying on them, using technology to interfere in US election, what should an observer take from this US seemingly impotent cry for help?

What else could US do? When asked why it did nothing, the US replies that it could act but doing so would compromise its assets in all these countries. Russia, China, Iran, North Korea. So what is more important to US?

Preserving the assets it has in these countries or stopping the activities of hackers into its infrastructure. It would be naïve to believe that US does not retaliate in kind by cyber means to these countries.

18. China through Huawei has the most advanced G5 technology which would confine all other previous technologies to the dustbin. UK and several other countries had signed up to the China’s G5, which is now 10 years ahead of western prototypes. The US, the West, Australia and New Zealand share intelligence among themselves.

Again in this arrangement the dominant partner is the US. The US threatened all other members of this intelligence club that if they accepted the Chinese G5 technology, it would pose a constant and imminent danger to the agreement because the Chinese would have installed a backdoor opening where G5 would be able to spy into Western intelligence and relay it to China. Britain was forced to pull out.

The US in a singular show of bipartisanship between the Democrats and Republicans has passed a law to fund research into beefing up US internet ability up to 5G. What now is the difference between the US and China?

