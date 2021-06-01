Police rescue kidnap victim in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ochuko Akuopha

POLICE in Delta State command has rescued one Ibude Celestine from the clutches of kidnappers at the Ekrehavwe Community junction of Ughelli/Warri, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State.

Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Bright Edafe, who stated this in a statement, said: “On 27/5/2021 at about 0845hrs, Dragon Patrol teams while on stop and search duty along Ughelli/Warri expressway by Ekrehavwe Community junction intercepted and rescued one Ibude Celestine ‘f’ of Okoukoko.

“The victim was kidnapped at about 0730hrs of 27/5/2021 in her Lexus Jeep after dropping her kids at School in Okoukoko. However, based on technical intelligence, Dragon patrol teams in conjunction with Agbarho divisional patrol team promptly swung into action and moved to Usiefurun Community Off Ughelli/Warri road.

“The vehicle was sighted by the combined teams. The hoodlums on sighting the police abandoned the victim’s Gold colored Lexus RX 350 Jeep Reg. No. LSD 366 CL, Chassis No. 2T2HK3U08C077223 and their operational vehicle, a black colored Honda Pilot Jeep Reg. No Lagos KTU 911EJ, chassis No. 2HKYF18604H541056 and fled into the bush.

“Upon search of the abandoned Honda Pilot Jeep, one Pump Action Gun, Breech No. 870150457 and six live cartridges were recovered. The victim and the exhibits have been handed over to Supol Agborho. Investigation is on to arrest the fleeing suspects.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

