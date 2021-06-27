By Harris Emanuel – Uyo

Akwa Ibom ClState Commissioner of Police, Amiengheme Andrew has ordered the arrest and questioning of a police constable over alleged extortion and demand for sex from a lady.

The police constable, identify as Daniel Edet attached to Etim Ekpo Division was reportedly accused by one Da Zion Umoh in a video posted on social media of the offense.

Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko Macdon , a Superintendent of Police, disclosed this in statement , stating that the police boss has ordered probe into the saga and that appropriate sanction would be meted out to him if found cupable.

He said, “The attention of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command has been drawn to a social media video made by one Da Zion Umoh and a further update posted by the same person alleging that one Daniel Edet, a Police Constable attached to Etim Ekpo Area Command, solicited for sex and collected the sum of sixty thousand naira (N60, 000) as bail after some persons were arrested.

“The gravity of the above allegation caused the Commissioner of Police, CP Amiengheme Andrew, fdc, Psc(+) to order for the arrest of the said Officer and Supervising Officer. He further ordered that a discreet investigation be conducted, and immediate disciplinary steps be put in place to punish the offending officer if found wanting.”

Meanwhile, the Police have also arrested one Godwin Wilson for being in possession of a carttideg.

He said, “Preliminary available facts revealed that, on 17th June, 2021 at about 11:45pm, while on patrol within Abak circuits, a team of Policemen sighted and accosted a red De-Mak motorcycle, conveying five persons including the Rider, at a time of heightened security concerns in the State.

“An instant search on the persons led to the recovery of a live cartridge from one Godwin Emmanuel Wilson, 25 years of age, a bar attendant and the rider of the bike.

“On interrogation, he alleged that he picked the cartridge at the bar he sells after the birthday celebration of one Morris Emmanuel Sunday who is the boyfriend to the girl making the allegation, one Grace Emmanuel Sunday.

“They were all arrested and taken to the Station and detained till morning when they were interviewed by the Area Commander, warned and granted bail except the principal suspect, Godwin Emmanuel Wilson who was found with a cartridge and contrary to Zion Umoh’s allegation that he was released, he was taken to court but brought back because the court was not in session.”

The Commissioner of Police wishes to assure members of the public that if the allegations are correct, the said Officer will be answerable for his actions and justice will be served.

“It would be recalled, that sometime in December, 2020, Da Zion Umoh was arrested by the Police on valid charges of Threat to Life and Conspiracy.

“The matter is still in court. Since then, as a vendetta, Zion Umoh has opted to smear the image of the Police by all means, little wonder he opted for the social media rather than a report to the Police Authorities for necessary actions against the personnel. His further allegation that one of the suspects who was found with cigarette was being held because he couldn’t pay 20,000 is false and part of his smear campaign. “

MacDon quoted the Commissioner as calling on members of the public to continue to expose any personnel who runs foul of extant laws or exhibit acts of indiscipline of any kind.

Vanguard News Nigeria