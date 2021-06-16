By James Ogunnaike

A female Police officer in Ogun State Police Command, Corporal Bolaji Senjirin on Friday, delivered a set of triplets.

The State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun who visited the mother in company of the Chairman, Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Arc. Samson Popoola expressed gratitude to God for safe delivery of the babies.

Ajogun, who made cash donations for the babies, assured the family of his continued support towards their upkeep.

He equally prayed that God will keep the children to fulfill their destinies in life.



In the same vein, the PCRC Chairman, Arch. Samson Popoola announced a cash donation of N25,000 on behalf of PCRC, while the women wing of the PCRC also pledged to support the family.

The sum of ten thousand naira was also donated to the family by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state.

Other officers in the company of the State Commissioner of Police are; the DPO Kemta division, CSP Grace Ejiofor and the Personal Assistant to the CP, DSP Ade Akiti.

The triplets, two boys and a girl are all in good conditions.

