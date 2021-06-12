By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha

An armed robbery suspect has been shot dead by men of the Delta State Police command at old Ekete road, Udu Local Government Area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State command, Mr. Bright Edafe who disclosed this in a statement, said: “On the 7/6/2021 at about 2305hrs, acting one tip-off that three armed men were at old Ekete road robbing passersby.

“The divisional police officer Ovwian Aladja Division swiftly mobilized and led patrol teams to the scene on sighting the patrol vehicle one unidentified among them was gunned down on the process of exchange of firing while the remaining two escaped. One locally made pistol with two cartridges was recovered.

Effort to arresting the fleeing gang members is ongoing.

The statement added “On 11/6/2021 at about 1630hrs while team Eagle-net special squad were on routine patrol/stop and search along Ughelli-Porthacourt road intercepted a Mazda 626 saloon car dark green in colour with Reg. No. UGH 722 AA.

“Six occupants of two males and four females were asked to come down from the vehicle for searching. On the process of searching a sack containing rice, a man whose name is not yet known among the occupants jumped into a nearby stream running while a hot chase ensued but all efforts to catch up with him proved abortive as he you into the forest.

“The rice bag was identified by other passengers as his own, when search was conducted on the bag, one hundred and thirty-eight (138) rounds of AK47 live ammunitions, one AK47 magazine, one Baretta pistol magazine and a knife was recovered.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the occupants are all passengers that boarded the cab from Eleyele PHC heading to Ughelli, Investigation is ongoingwhile all effort is being put in place to arrest the fleeing suspect.”

Edafe further noted that “As a follow up on the directive issued to the Command state anti cult unit by the Commissioner of police Delta state command, CP Ari Muhammed Ali on the cult related clash in Ogwashi-Uku where three suspect were arrested on 6/6/2021, the Commander SACU acting on a credible intelligence, that another cult group will be converging somewhere in Ogwashi-uku, on the 7/6/2021 at about 2300hrs, detailed and led operative of SACU who raided their hideout where their mischievous meeting is to hold and arrested one Collins Okonji and eight other suspected cultists.

“Exhibits recovered from them include one English Pump action gun, one double barrel cut to size gun, one battle axe and two live cartridges. The investigation is ongoing.

Vanguard News Nigeria