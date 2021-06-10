The Police in Jigawa have arrested two suspected rapists over alleged defilement of a 13-year-old girl in Kafinhausa Local Government Area of the state.

The acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, ASP Lawan Shisu, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

Shisu said the suspects aged 45 and 38, were arrested on June 1 for allegedly raping the 13-year-old pupil of Special Primary School Kafinhausa (names withheld).

ALSO READ: PDP remains Africa’s largest political party ― Secondus

“The report at Kafinhausa police division revealed that the suspects, all of Kafin Hausa LGA and attached to LEA Kafinhausa, criminally conspired and raped a 13-old-girl, who is a student of special primary school Kafinhausa,” PPRO said.

He said that the victim was taken to the Sexual Assault Referral Centre at General Hospital Dutse, for proper medical examination.

Shisu said that the police had commenced investigation into the case for possible prosecution.

Vanguard News Nigeria