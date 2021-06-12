By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has again stated the commitment of his administration to provide the enabling environment for private businesses to thrive as such would create the needed employment opportunity and encourage investment.

Lalong made this known in Jos when he commissioned Crispan Hotel, a multi million-naira facility which is a private initiative.

The Governor commended the proprietor of the hospitality outfit, Patrick Azichoba for taking advantage of the improved business environment in the State to invest and assured him of the safely of his investment.

He said, “This huge investment is a dividend of the return of peace to Plateau State which needs to be sustained,” and asked other investors to “feel free and invest in the State as the conditions are favourable and we would continue to provide enabling environment for investors and private businesses to thrive in the state.”

Earlier, the proprietor of the facility, lauded Governor Lalong for his efforts at restoring peace in the state which has encouraged him to make the investment and promised to give employment priority to the indigenes of the State.

Also, the General Manager of the facility, Eno Dagwor appreciated the ambience of the State and its people saying the facility is provided to encourage tourism and economic activities which will boost the economy of the State.