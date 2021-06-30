

…as Gbajabiamila, leadership met C’mte

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

In a bid to harmonize all grey areas in the soon-to-be passed Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB, the House of Representatives resolved to meet with the Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr Mele Kyari on Wednesday.

This was as the speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila and the House leadership also met with the PIB Adhoc Committee on the matter on Tuesday.

Gbajabiamila who announced the meetings at plenary had solicited the support of all the lawmakers to pass the pass the PIB, Electoral Act and Supplementary Budget in two weeks before the House proceeds on annual vacation in July.

“I will be meeting with the adhoc committee on PIB, today by 3 pm to tidy up somethings. We need to pass these legislations before we go on summer break. Two weeks is a very short time. We must do it all. These are landmark legislations, including the supplementary budget”, he had said.