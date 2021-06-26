Known for his immense contribution in the Maritime Industry; Peter Cole -Chiori who doubles as the MD/CEO of Ocean Glory Commodities Limited and a factor in the popular entertainment outfit, Achievas Entertainment have crowned winner of the

Emerging Business Leader Award for 2021 from the Nigerian National Legacy Prize.

This award is coming three years after he won the Entrepreneur of the year (Transport & Logistics) courtesy of the African Leadership Magazine at the 2018 edition of the African Summit Awards, London; a sign that the brand is doing something differently from others.

Reacting to the award, Peter disclosed that winning the laurel further displays that the Ocean Glory brand is positioning itself in positive light towards the immense contribution in the transport and logistic sector.

He said ‘this is not just a win for me alone but the entire team whose hands have always been deck towards yielding outstanding results at all time’.

It is pertinent to note that Peter Cole is a renowned entrepreneur cum philanthropist whose passion for the maritime and agriculture sectors has earned him respect among his friends in the business. He has continued to receive global awards to his credit to date.