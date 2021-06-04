.

By Dirisu Yakubu, ABUJA

Only 11 of the 21 directors on salary Grade Level 17 in the Federal Civil Service who sat for the Information Communication Technology (ICT) proficiency test held on Thursday as part of the process of appointing them as permanent secretaries, have qualified for the last stage of the exercise.

This is contained in a circular, titled, ‘Re: Examination for the appointment of Permanent Secretaries in the federal civil service,’ dated 3rd June 2021, and signed by Arc Sunny Echocho, on behalf of the examination committee.

What this means is that 10 others failed to scale through in the quest to fill the permanent secretary vacancy in the five states of Ekiti, Katsina, Nasarawa, Enugu and Lagos.

The successful 11 directors were part of the 21 directors among the previous 46 senior officers who took the examination on Monday in the nation’s capital.

The names of the officials were not indicated on the document, but were identified by their service numbers would on Monday 7 June meet for an interactive session with a broad-based panel of experts who are expected to pick only five of the 11 directors.

The federal government had in May announced the shortlisting of 47 directors for the examination among the 51 candidates who earlier faced a panel, with only 46 directors scaled to the next stage.

Echocho noted that “The 11 shortlisted candidates for the oral interview are to report for the interview on Monday, 7 June at the Olusegun Obasanjo Hall” in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

