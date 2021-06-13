Revd Symbol Emmanuel Irame

The Pastor of Love God’s Direction Church, Revd Symbol Emmanuel Irame has appealed to Nigerians to support the President Muhammad Buhari administration rather than pulling it to its knees by an avalanche of criticisms.

The appeal was contained in a statement he issued to mark the year 2021 Democracy Day celebration.

The Warri-based cleric said Nigerians must regard the fact thàt Buhari, becoming the president of Nigeria in 2015 after so many failed attempts has a divine purpose, and since God has allowed him to be president, Nigerians should give him the needed support to succeed.

According to him, President Buhari certainly has some goodies up his sleeves for Nigerians and Nigeria.

Hence, citizens of the country need to contribute their individual talents and expertise to bouy the government and keep the country afloat politically, socially and economically.

According to Pastor Irame, “All politicians irrespective of party lines and affiliations, religious leaders of all faiths and denominations, community leaders without bias to ethnic backgrounds and influence and indeed, all stakeholders should join hands to support the Buhari administration to succeed within the ambits of its potentials and capabilities within the next two years.

“Nigeria can be reworked to become a better place for all citizens to live and enjoy if we all joined hands with the government of the day to succeed rather than undue criticisms and demonstration of rebellion.”

Also, as Nigeria celebrates her Democracy Day, he charged President Buhari to ensure that justice is served to all Nigerians equally so that the fight against corruption that has become a major hog in the wheel of economic progress can succeed.

He called on citizens to be law abiding, support the government at the local, state and federal levels and live their lives according to God’s direction so that they could enjoy peace and prosperity.

Vanguard News Nigeria