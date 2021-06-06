By Ayo Onikoyi,

To secure their intellectual property and create generational wealth with their talent, music production whizkid, Peace Aderogba Oredope popularly known as P. Priime has underscored the importance of music content creators to get dedicated legal professionals on their team.

This sound counsel came on the backdrop of incessant skirmishes between Nigerian music content creators and artistes. According to the rave beat-maker, the streak of success that he has recorded so far at his young age is down to his formidable team.

He also stressed the need to stay updated on issues affecting one’s craft. He counseled young talents, “Get yourself a good lawyer and keep yourself informed. It is not enough to have a good lawyer alone. I would advise any music creator like me to also stay informed, ask questions and seek clarifications. We must pay more than a passing interest in our own craft like people in other professions do. I think this is a basic requirement.”

The Ogun State-born talent enjoys an enviable bond with his manager who is a Law Graduate and revered industry plug, Jumie Cake. Underlining the importance of his own team, he gave some credit to his manager, “With her, work is so easy and it makes my career sail. Most of the artists I’ve worked with have been through her and that’s something I hold dear.”

Born 28th of March 2002 and raised in the Ejigbo area of Lagos, P. Priime’s very impressive credit of productions for top Nigerian hiphop artistes belies his young age. He enjoys a reputation as one of the youngest to make a big splash within the music ecosystem.

Some of his credits include “Like I Do” off Fireboy’s magnum opus, Laughter, Tears, Goosebumps, “Gelato” by DJ Cuppy, “Egungun” by Zlatan and veteran indigenous singer Obesere etc. Perhaps, his biggest accomplishment is influencing the sound of YBNL rapper, Olamide with his record of producing seven out of 12 songs in his latest album, Carpe Diem.

P.Priime’s music trajectory is heavily influenced from his background growing up in a music inclined family where everyone was a chorister. From his early age, he picked up rudimentary skills of playing music about five instruments such as Piano, Drumset, Guitar, Saxophone, Trumpet. This exposure was the right pivot that he needed to blossom into one of Nigeria’s most sought-after record producers.

