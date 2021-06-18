.

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The federal government has said that there are over 73,000 refugees, asylum seekers in Nigeria.

The Federal Commissioner of National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) Hajia Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, in a circular, to mark the 2021 World Refugees Day, said the total number of refugees worldwide is 26.3 million, out of which in Nigeria, 71,400 are refugees, 1,600 are asylum seekers.

In Abuja, she said the total number of refugees and asylum seekers are 710 and 460. Suleiman-Ibrahim revealed that Nigeria host refugees and asylum-seekers from 17 countries, including China, Cameroon, Niger, Central Africa Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Others are Sudan, Turkey, Syria, Palestine, Lebanon, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Liberia, Zimbabwe, Cotre D’Ivoire, Benin Republic and Togo.

She noted that the Commission is constantly working to improve infrastructure services and administrative systems to meet governance challenges, such as incorporating large inflow of residents.

According to her “Welcoming refugees create opportunities for economic, civic, and social growth. The diversity of experiences and ideas refugees bring spurs creativity and innovation.

“This work is critical to our shared future. As leaders, we have a responsibility to receive and include new residents with care in order for our cities to become more stronger and more resilient to change.

“Ultimately those among us who rise to this call for leadership will reap the benefits of societies that are the most productive, most modern and the most filled with promise.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Musa Bello, has signed the #CitiesWithRefugees Declaration, making Abuja as the 267th City of the World that is Refugee friendly.

