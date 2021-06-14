.

As Osinbajo, Fayemi laud devt efforts in one yr

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The traditional ruler of Iru, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, Abisogun II, has called on the Federal Government to support the ongoing developmental projects in Iruland as part of efforts in raising masses out of the poverty line.



Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, disclosed while commending the development efforts of Oniru of Iru, Lawal, during the grand finale ceremony of the first year anniversary, held at the Palace, Victoria Island Local Council Development Area, LCDA, of the state.



Osinbajo, while congratulating the traditional ruler for the tremendous achievements witnessed in the community since he ascended the throne a year ago, said, “He is a visionary leader and he often ensures that his programmes come to fruition in a very short time. We have had some conversations that could help bring developments to Iru.



“This anniversary is a very exciting one for me and I want to use this medium to congratulate him on this auspicious occasion. I pray that there will be many more years for us to celebrate his reign in Iru.”



Osinbajo described Oba Lawal as a royal father he had great respect for, having known and worked with him in the Lagos State Public Service for many years.

According to Osinbajo, the future of the community is bright and more developments are expected to spring up in Iru with Oba Lawal on the throne.

Similarly, the Chairman of Governor’s Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, said that the Iru community had witnessed tremendous progress in a short space of time.



Fayemi added that the background of the traditional ruler in urban regeneration, housing, and sustainable developments is now paying off for the community.

“I have seen tremendous progress within the one year that he assumed office. I have seen all that he had done in the town and I must commend him.



Lawal, however, thanked the Federal and Lagos State Governments, indigenous people of Iru, residents, and the business community for their support in the last year.



The Oba said he would focus more on the development of the community, the reduction of poverty, and opportunities to create jobs for the people, adding that these are very important to him.

He noted that upon ascension to the throne, he met with stakeholders and came up with a scheme called ‘Let’s Grow Iru Land Together (LEGILT)’.

“We have looked at where and how we can intervene in infrastructure; environmental sustainability is another core aspect that we want to focus on.

“Because the community is bordered by the sea to the South, the Atlantic Ocean to the north, I have made up my mind, after due consultation and survey, that the development of Iru, the reduction of poverty and opportunities to create jobs for the people are very important.

“From the survey that was carried out, it was discovered that more than 70 ppercentof the Iru Community are youths and women,” he said.

The event was attended by the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, and his colleagues, members of the Lagos State Executive Council, and traditional rulers, among other dignitaries.

.