.

Dayo Johnson Akure

A top officer of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Prophet Christopher Samuel Adelusimo has reportedly died in an auto crash along Ile-Oluji-Itanla- junction, Ondo town, Ondo state.

Adelusimo, until death was the Public Relations Officer of the association in the State.

Vanguard gathered that the clergyman died on Friday in an accident that occurred along Ile-Oluji-Itanla- junction, Ondo.

Eyewitness account said that there were only two survivors and are reported to be in critical conditions.

The State Chairman of the Association, Revd Dr John Ayo Oladapo who led the body’s delegation on a condolence visit to the deceased’s family, described his death as a big blow to the entire Christian body in the state.

Oladapo said that “Prophet Samuel Ifedayo was a loyal and dedicated officer who rendered selfless services to CAN.

“He was always punctual at meetings and contributed immensely to the development and growth of the association.”

He said that his loss near the tail end of his second tenure would no doubt create a big vacuum in the association.

The Chairman condoled with the widow, the family and the Church which he founded and pastored until his demise, urging them to take solace in the fact that their late husband and leader has gone to rest with the Lord.

He gave an assurance that CAN would be fully involved in the burial ceremonies of the late PRO.

Earlier, the CAN boss and members of his delegation had visited the Celestial Church of Christ, Christ Ambassador, Ondo, founded and pastored by the late Prophet, where he commiserated with the members over the huge loss.

He prayed that God would grant them the courage and strength to bear the irreplaceable loss

Vanguard News Nigeria