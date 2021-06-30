By Sebastine Obasi

Vehicle and generator owners in Nigeria now have opportunity of powering them through gas, courtesy of OMAA, an indigenous energy startup.

Chinedu Oguegbu, Founder of OMAA, while speaking on the sideline of the just concluded Nigeria International Petroleum Summit (NIPS), in Abuja said that the company is in the mobility and power generation business to harness the nation’s economy and give Nigerians alternative. According to him, Nigeria is sitting on a whole lot of gas proven reserves that are yet to be tapped. “Nigeria is in the top ten and this is actually incidental because so far I think there has been very little prospects in terms of gas. Its incidental for us trying to get the crude. What it means is that we can power Nigeria with cleaner, safer and more environmentally and friendly compressed natural gas. “This is the beginning of a trend that will revolutionize not just the transportation industry, but the energy industry in Nigeria, by accelerating utilization of the abundant natural gas resources we are endowed with. “This is Nigeria’s transition now to a gas powered economy and OMAA’s goal is to drive this and accelerate it. We have our products on display ranging from generators including the ones that are already using petrol.

‘”OMAA’s vision is to lead the transformation of the transportation and energy industry in Nigeria and in Africa, by accelerating utilization of the abundant natural gas resources we are endowed with. We construct buses that are rugged, customizable and adapted to Nigerian roads, as well as gas-powered solutions to foster sustainable energy usage in homes and commercial buildings. “We have conversion kits that can make you now to switch to using LPG which is safer and commercially viable. So you save money when you switch to gas. We also have 100 per cent gas-powered generators that are designed from start to run on gas, that means they are optimized to using gas,” he added. Oguegbu also explained that OMAA vehicles are currently assembled in Igbo-Ukwu, Anambra State. “We are locally assembling these beautiful vehicles, we are focusing on commercial vehicle business. OMAA’s enterprise is contemporary with the “Decade of Gas” announced this year by the Federal Government, which motivates stakeholders in the industry to work towards a wider distribution of gas supply across the nation, as confirmed by industries present at NIPS,” he said.