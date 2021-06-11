By Evelyn Usman

Fresh facts have emerged on the circumstances surrounding the alleged disappearance of some residents of Abaren community in Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State by unknown gunmen two weeks ago.

Reports of invasion of the community and abduction of some of the residents went viral on social media, with calls to Police authorities to beam their searchlight to Abaren, owing to the state of insecurity.

However, when the Ogun State Community leader and Baale in Council, Chief Olukayode Akoni was contacted, he described as untrue report of the invasion of the community and subsequent abduction of some persons.

Rather, he clarified that operatives of the Special Weapons and Tactics, SWAT team from Abuja were in the community to effect the arrest of some persons, following a petition to that effect.

Describing the report on the abduction of some persons as handiwork of some mischief makers, he explained that “ Our findings showed that the policemen from SWAT made the necessary entry with the local police and even visited traditional rulers in the area before and after the arrest.

” There was a petition against one Ola and others and the police came to arrest them, as a result of an attack on Abaren on April 22, 2021 by over fifty armed men ,who were aided by a senior policeman in the area . That attack was the second by the group in six months.

“ The SWAT team mediated because of the judiciary workers’ strike. By the time they ( policemen ) arrived in Abaren , there was already an announcement on the radio and social media by the suspects that they had been kidnapped .

“ They were taken to Abuja, interrogated and released after an undertaking was signed that there would not be any problem in Abaren .”

“ For the avoidance of doubt, we would like the Inspector General of Police, or the Commissioner Police, Ogun State to investigate not just the false reports of kidnapping but also investigate any case of violence in the village”, he stated.

