By Gabriel Enogholase – Benin

Edo State government weekend in Benin disclosed that it has commenced digital registration of all workers across the 18 local government areas of the state.

The State governor Mr Godwin Obaseki stated this while addressing members of Edo State Civil Service Commission, led by the chairman, Mrs. Ekiuwa Inneh, who visited him in his office.

He said, “We have sent Information Technology Communications (ITC) experts to scan all your documents into a digital format. We have started the process of digitally registering every staff member in public and civil service in Edo.

“With this, every civil servant will have a unique e-identity stored digitally for ease of identification. Beyond accountability to the people, we want to now account for productivity in their various work places.”

He continued: “We won the last election because of the hope that the government will deliver services to the people; our priority as government is for us to deliver good services to the people.

“I don’t see any politician going back to campaign to the people of Esan in Edo without evidence to show that you have made provision for water to the people; we have no place anymore, the civil service just has to deliver good services to the public.”

In her remarks, Mrs. Inneh assured the governor that her commission would contribute its quota in transforming the state’s public and civil service.

“I want to assure you that we will key into your transformation agenda for the civil service; you have recognized the fact that the civil service has to be empowered,” she added.

