Peter Nwaoboshi



By Eghebi Williams Lince



It is actually very difficult to redirect a dog destined for an untimely end. It is painful when the pet before the suicidal voyage enjoyed undeserved love from those that sacrificed their comfort.



There is a popular adage that the real trait of a man is manifested when he is bequeathed unearned wealth.. What happens when the sudden millionaire is freely given power? Like an overfed dog, the master becomes insignificant. The pompous assumption is only ephemeral though.

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi is a man I had loved and respected. Despite my close encounter with him between 2008 and 2015, my immense respect for him was my understanding that he had political tutelage at his infantile age from Late Prof. Ambrose Folorunso Alli, former governor of the defunct Bendel State.

The senator is not an academic dropout as he has a very decent education. When Senator Nwaoboshi was the Delta State PDP Chairman, he ran the party like a sole administrator. There was no doubt who was in charge of the party. The only few that had some level of inputs in the administration of the party were those that kept the keys to their vaults with him. This is not the issue now.

Many political watchers hold the view that Nwaoboshi became a senator because of his support for the governorship agenda of Delta North (Anioma) in 2015. In his first tenure, he was shuttling between the national assembly and various courts as he attracted the attention of the EFCC. He was arraigned on alleged fraudulent deal in his acquisition of Delta House in Lagos. When it was obvious that he was not going to return for another term, political leaders went out of their way to appeal to delegates on his behalf instead of the more refined Prince Ned Nwoko.

In fact, he publicly attributed his victory in 2019 to Senator Ifeanyi Okowa. Immediately he assumed office for the second term, the senator began to exhibit tendencies that undermined the interest of PDP in the state. He was never heard nor seen in several activities of the party.

It therefore did not come to many as surprise when he began to disparage the governor, state government and the PDP. Last weekend, it was reported both in the conventional and social media outlets that he ranked the performance of Governor Okowa lowest amongst the past PDP governors that ruled the state.

He reportedly said:

“I am a PDP senator but I have to tell you the truth. Urhobo and Itsekiri Governors performed credibly well than our own Anioma Governor. What has the Anioma Governor done for Asaba people to show that he loves Asaba more than the Delta Central people? Don’t allow selfish people to bring division between us and Delta Central people. I challenge anyone to a debate that Uduaghan loves Asaba more than our Anioma Governor anytime and anywhere. His legacy in Asaba speaks volumes. It is the turn of Delta Central to produce the next Governor of Delta State”.

The diminutive senator called for a debate on the legacies of Governor Okowa for Anioma on one hand and the entire Deltans on the other. Since the unprovoked outburst, observers of Delta State politics in their numbers brought to fore several projects, programmes and policies enunciated by the governor rightly nicknamed the ‘roadmaster’.

Asaba, the state capital, has received a total makeover in tandem with its status. The Asaba Airport was expanded to receive bigger aircraft; a new secretariat will be ready for commissioning soon, court of appeal completed and commissioned; massive erosion control from Okpanam to Asaba with several roads built; Maryam Babangida Road hitherto ‘completed’, rebuilt; Steven Keshi Stadium completed and has become the preferred national sports arena; new university approved for Asaba; city security outfit created with massive funding, new hospital built, several public schools renovated and strategic support for the establishment of army base. I have listed just a few of several projects Governor Okowa brought to Asaba.

The imprints of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa are found in all the segments of the state without ethnic leanings. Many flea-bitten infrastructures are renovated to acceptable standards. Delta State unlike many others is not a one-city state. Warri, Agbor, Ughelli and Sapele are simultaneously growing in terms of infrastructure in line with the urban renewal of the current administration.

This is an incontrovertible fact that Senator Nwaoboshi in his good element won’t deny. The constituency of a governor is the entire state. For him to blackmail Senator Okowa before Anioma people is dead on arrival. The effort slaps him in the face as the electorate are not aware of any tangible impact he made since 2019 to justify the votes they wrongly gave him.

Without a doubt, Nwaoboshi has a clear-cut mission. He intends to pitch Governor Okowa against Delta Central on one hand and on the other hand, he seeks to stage a political combat between Okowa and the duo of Chief Ibori and Dr. Uduaghan. No matter how tactful Senator Nwaoboshi may be, his agenda is self-destruct.

As a former state chairman of the PDP, he is aware that a party leader cannot publicly cast aspersion on his party’s flagbearers, not least a serving governor who is doing exceedingly well. From the onset, it’s necessary to remind the lawmaker that whoever kills his brother is not brave. In any case, he is already having political fisticuffs in his community from genuine party members.

Few months ago when it became obvious that he was on a negative trajectory, I frowned why the party refused to use the big hammer. When he was finally given a one-month suspension, his aides went to town, claiming the action was draconian and lacks any legal justification. With him joining the APC on Friday, June 25, 2021, the battle line seems drawn. He is on ox-butt traveling to political oblivion as he has lost shelf value.

Governor Okowa will be happy that the burden of marketing the senator in 2023 is removed from him.

Those that Peter Nwaoboshi elects to fight their cause will not play any role to positively decide his fate in 2023. We know those that influence the votes in Delta North (Anioma). Sadly, Nwaoboshi is not on the list if it’s pruned to twelve.

It is ironic that he is walking away in the rain with a leaking umbrella like a lonely Monk. And when he becomes finally exhausted, he will realise that his new friends would have made pyramid from their brooms awaiting the spark from a lighter. Delta State is PDP. And rightly so.

Eghebi wrote from Agbor, Delta State.