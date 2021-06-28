Newly elected NUT officers, Ajeromi Ifelodun Branch

Comrade Lebile Titus has emerged the chairman, Nigerian Union of Teachers, NUT, Ajeromi Ifelodun Branch.

Titus who contested under the umbrella of the Unity Group won with 10 margin by gaining 147 votes while his opponent from the Teachers’ Light Mind, Comrade Sunday Oduntan got 137 votes.

Expressing delight over the conduct of the election held over the weekend at the NUT Secretariat, Oregie-Mile 2, the incoming chairman, Comrade Titus who will be taking over from Comrade Ajayi Olusegun, noted that the efforts of the electoral committee in ensuring a free and fair election was the reason for large turnout of voters.

His words: “Today’s election has been peaceful and democratically rooted. Before now, members from the state and national level had not been fully convinced that the election would take this sort of fairness. But, we can only thank the electorates for fully participating in the process itself and co-ordinating themselves during the election”, he stated.

“Members under the NUT, Ajeromi Ifelodun Branch, has been a unique family and would not allow the result of an election, either way it may seem affect its humanness and active trade unionism; as the running of the Union will be equally inclusive and accessible.” He said.

Meanwhile, other elected officers included: Branch Deputy Chairman, Comrade Abayomi Olarinde; Branch Secretary, Comrade Monsuru Ademola; Branch Treasurer, Comrade Anita Asokomhe; 1st Branch Vice Chairman, Comrade Olowookere Jacob; 2nd Branch Vice Chairman, Comrade Iyabode Mustapha; 3rd Vice Chairman, Comrade Avoseh Akinmoyo; Assistant Branch Secretary, Comrade Dayo Adedoyin; Financial Secretary, Comrade Oyedeji Babatunde; Branch Social Secretary, Comrade Nwaenyi Juliet; Branch Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ashimi Lateef; 1st Branch Examiner of Account, Comrade Kafaru Olusegun; and 2nd Branch Examiner of Account, Comrade Akintokun Maureen.