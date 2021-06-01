NSIA Insurance launches campaign

Kindly Share This Story:

NSIA Insurance has launched a radio advertisement campaign, NSIA Value Campaign, nationwide.

The company said that the Value Campaign offers the opportunity to deliver a simple yet powerful message to a targeted group of consumers in an effort to increase awareness about the organization, and also to communicate effectively the value of their product offerings and tailor-made services.

The campaign has two directions: “Insurance is” and “Insurance has a new look”.

‘Insurance is’ showcases insurance as a safety net, ensuring one does not have to pay out-of-pocket when an eventuality occurs. ‘Insurance has a new look’ focuses on changing the perception about insurance in Nigeria. This direction speaks to the fact that NSIA Insurance is committed to providing its stakeholders with excellent customer experience, throughout their journey.

The campaign will run for five weeks on various radio stations in Lagos, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Warri, Abuja, Onitsha, Asaba, Enugu, Kaduna, and Kano.

Speaking on the campaign, MD/CEO of NSIA Insurance, Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, said: “We have a lot to offer to our customers in terms of value. We seek to help create, protect and preserve wealth. One way we can fulfill this is by keeping our potential and existing customers in the loop about our new products and how they can benefit from them.”

The MD/CEO further added that “Radio is ideal for targeting specific demographics and market segments. By choosing this medium, we can get to our potential customers, remain top of mind to our existing customers and ultimately change the perception about insurance in Nigeria.”

