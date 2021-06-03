By Chinedu Adonu

In order to conduct a successful National census, the National Population Commission, NPC, has commenced South East zonal training of field functionaries for first census pretest in Enugu.

It was gathered that the exercise which is going on simultaneously in all the six geopolitical zone was to prepare ground for a credible and acceptable census exercise

Declaring the 5 day zonal training open at Mavis hotel, trans Ekulu Enugu, the Honourable Federal Commissioner, representing, Enugu State, Hon Ike Eze disclosed that the pretest is primarily aimed at testing the census methodology, questionnaires, data collection methods, manual for fieldwork and so on.

He stated that the first pre-test would take place in 112 Local Government Areas in 36 States of the federation and FCT demarcated between 2016-2018, adding that the census instrument would be deployed to these areas to test run their suitability and readiness for the actual census.

He however, disclosed that the commission would conduct second pretest exercise to correct any short falls identified during the Ist pretest.

“The pretest workshop is designed to train the facilitators who will in turn carryout the zonal level training of the enumerators and other field functionaries in readiness for the census and conventionally in the middle of the EAD exercise.

“For this particular census pretest, the objectives include to critically and comprehensively assess the quality and usefulness of the EA maps already created; changes that have occurred in both the demography and geography in the EAs created in 2016-2018 and their implications for census enumeration.

Other objectives include to upload the EA estimated population with the pretest population, as well as evaluate the educational and other qualifications of potential census enumerators.

While appealing to state and local government councils, traditional institution and communities to support the commission in carrying out the pretest exercise by allowing unfettered access to facilities and places to be enumerated, disclosed that the fieldwork for this Ist pretest would commence from June 6, 2021 to end on the 13th of June.

He advised the participants to pay attention to all the instructions to increase their capacity and skills, stressing that census is technical.

Earlier in a welcome address, the South East Zonal coordinator, Mrs Charity Ekwutos Elibe, charged the facilitators to be properly guided while mapping and developing the methodology, stressing that the commission cannot conduct census without testing the data collected and instrument provided for the exercise.

“I want us to know that the methodology has changed. we are not going to use ink and not going to house to house but simple app to make the work easy. The map in the app is interactive and will direct you on what to do”, She said.