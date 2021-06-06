By Haruna Aliyu usman

Some residents of Koko/Besse local government area of kebbi state has expressed joy over the recent appointment of one of their own as the acting managing director Nigeria ports authority.

One of his kinsmen Ahaji Ghazali Dila a koko resident said the appointment of Alhaji Muhammad Bello Koko is timely and very deserving giving his long years of service in the NPA as his well of experience will bring to bear since he is from within the agency, before his appointment as acting managing director of the Nigeria ports authority Bello was the executive director admin and finance therefore best financial management, prudence is expected from mr Bello Ghazali said.

He lauded president Muhammadu Buhari for appionting some body from within saying such will boost his morale and other workers in the ports who knows the authority inside out and will work as a team to bring positive results particularly at this time of pausity of funds his words “let me use this medium to congratulate him on his new appointment as the acting MD NPA,his mentor rotimie amechie and his excellency Senator Atiku Bagudu all for throwing their weights behind him, i pray he will do kebbi pride and the country as a whole. “

Dila urged the new MD to operate an all inclusive administration by carrying every one along so as to justify the confidence reposed on him by the federal government saying so much is expected from him.

Dila explained that, president Muhammadu Buhari also deserves applause for finding their son worthy of such huge appointment, he believes the new acting MD will meet the expectations of mr President which is a rebirth of the NPA.

Bello koko was appointed acting managing director after Hadiza Bala Usman was suspended to pave the way for an audit panel investigation Bello is expected to bring much revenue to the federal government within his period pending his confirmation.