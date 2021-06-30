Digital banking platform NOWNOW Digital Systems Limited, the fast-growing fintech leading the digitization of financial Services has been named the Best Mobile Fintech Solution in the recently concluded 2021 Leaders in Fintech Awards.

The awards which was organized by Entrepreneur Middle East a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global fintech market, recognised the creativity, hard work, and success of innovative Fintech companies, technologies, and products worldwide.

NowNow digital System won the awards on the basis of high capacity services, which the company demonstrate with results in helping the financial services industry move forward through innovations with proven fintech solutions, through its secure and efficient lending, digital payments and security innovation.

NowNow is a comprehensive financial technology which offers a variety of services to suit diverse needs. Whether it is sending money to someone in the event of an emergency need or transferring money as a gift, NowNow lets you complete money transfer in easy steps. You can even take out loans, pay for bills, and top up your mobile with the NowNow App.

The team worked relentlessly to carefully create for its consumers a dynamic ecosystem of experiences within and beyond mobility.

The award came at a time NOWNOW upgraded and improved on its scalable services to help the banked and the unbanked of all sizes in innovating and secured solutions, whereby creating the largest fintech ecosystem in Africa

The awards is a way to honor technology companies that are revolutionising the industries and spanning digital banking, personal finance, lending, payments and investments.

The company is thrilled with the 2021 Leaders in Fintech Award which honored and recognised its innovative technology solutions, with the Best Mobile Fintech Solution award, it is clear a testament to how much NowNow product resonates with the consumers, enterprises and agents in pushing the boundaries on the future of the economy.

NowNow Nigeria is a mobile payment solution whose mission is innovating and creating the largest fintech ecosystem in Africa. NowNow seeks to bridge the gap between the banked and unbanked and to see that the use of cash and leather wallets are completely eliminated. NowNow is advocating and re-enforcing the need to use e-wallets as the wallet for the future, available on iOS and Android.