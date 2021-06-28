… promises peaceful rally

Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

JUST five days to the much-touted Yoruba self-determination rally in Lagos, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Igboho, the organiser of the proposed rally has vowed that no Jupiter can stop him from holding the rally as planned.

Though, the Senior Elders Forum of the Yoruba Council of Elders through a former National President, Dansaaki Samuel Agbede, had warned that Chief Igboho should take caution and ensure the rally was not hijacked by hoodlums, the Igboho-born activist is hell bent on holding the rally.

Equally, in a statement on Tuesday, the Chairman of APC UK, Dr Phillip Idaewor, advised the Yoruba activist to thread softly and stop the secessionist campaign.

Igboho, in a statement by one of his aides, Onaolapo Omiyale Ademola, said nothing would restrain him from embarking on the rally or change its date.

Vanguard News Nigeria