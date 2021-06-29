By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

Nnamdi Kanu in handcuffs.

The Igbo National Council, INC, on Tuesday said that the Federal Government should tread with caution on the arrest and extradition to Nigeria of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

The INC, President Chilos Godsent, made this statement in Owerri, hours after the reports of the arrest of Kanu.

According to him, the IPOB’s leader arrest could spark protests if not well managed.

INC said: “We have read with rude shock the news of the arrest of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, and its extradition to Nigeria.

“We wish to advise the Federal Government of Nigeria to tread with caution as the arrest and detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is capable of heightening the tension in Nigeria in view of the fragile state of the Nigeria State. The arrest may trigger heavy protest in many parts of Nigeria if cares is not taken in handling the issues.”

“INC, therefore, advises the Federal Government of Nigeria to seek for a more peaceful means to resolve the root causes of the agitations by the various component ethnic nationalities in Nigeria seeking for proper structuring of Nigeria and grant of rights to Self-determination.

“On the foregoing, the Igbo National Council (INC) Worldwide is still studying the situation and will respond appropriately at the right time,” INC said.

