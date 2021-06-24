The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and thunderstorms from Thursday to Saturday.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Wednesday in Abuja also predicted cloudy skies over the Northern region.

It also predicted thunderstorms over Kano; Kaduna; Zamfara; Sokoto; Borno; Adamawa; Gombe; Yobe ; and Kebbi states during the morning hours.

According to NiMet, there are prospects of wide spread thunderstorms across the Northern region in the afternoon and evening period.

NiMet anticipated cloudy skies over the North central region in the morning hours with chances of thunderstorms and rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kwara and Nasarawa states.

“ Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Plateau, Benue, Kwara, Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The Inland and the Coastal cities of the South are expected to be cloudy in the morning hours with chances of rains over parts of Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Imo, Ondo, Bayelsa and Ogun.

“ Later in the day, thunderstorms and rains are anticipated over parts of Enugu, Imo, Ondo, Benin, Cross River, Delta, Rivers and Lagos, “ it said.

The agency envisaged cloudy skies over the Northern region in the morning hours on Thursday with isolated thunderstorms over parts of Borno, Yola and Bauchi states.

NiMet anticipated thunderstorms over parts of Katsina, Borno, Gombe and Bauchi later in the day.

“The North Central region is expected to be under cloudy skies with chances of isolated thunderstorms and rains over parts of Niger, Nasarawa and Plateau in the morning hours.

“ Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Kwara, Kogi, Benue, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Cloudy skies are anticipated over the Inland and the Coastal cities of the South with chances of thunderstorms and rains over Ondo and Ebonyi in the morning hours,” it said.

The agency also forecast thunderstorms and rains over parts of Oyo, Ondo, Enugu, Osun, Imo, Abia, Cross River, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Lagos and Rivers later in the day.

According to NiMet, cloudy skies are anticipated over the Northern region on Friday with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Katsina, Kano, Bauchi, Gombe and Yobe in the afternoon and evening hours .

It predicted cloudy skies to prevail over the North central region in the morning hours with chances of moderate rains over Kwara, Niger and Kogi.

NiMet anticipated isolated thunderstorms over parts of Benue, Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory later in the day.

The agency anticipated cloudy skies over the Inland and Coastal cities of the South with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Rivers during the morning hours.

NiMet predicted prospects of thunderstorms and rains over the Coastal cities and parts of Ondo; Oyo; Ogun; Umuahia; Imo; and Enugu states in the evening.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria