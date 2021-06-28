The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted three days cloudiness and sunshine from Monday to Wednesday.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy to sunny skies over the Northern region on Monday.

It further predicted chances of isolated thunderstorms over Kaduna, southern Borno, Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Kano, Katsina and Taraba during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to it, partly cloudy to cloudy skies are anticipated over the North central region in the morning hours.

“ Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Plateau, Niger, Kogi, Nasarawa, Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The Inland and the Coastal cities of the South are expected to be cloudy in the morning hours with chances of rains over parts of Lagos, Ogun, Delta and Bayelsa state.

“ Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Enugu, Imo, Anambra, Ondo, Oyo, Osun, Edo, Ogun, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta and Bayelsa,” “ it said.

According to NiMet, partly cloudy to cloudy skies are anticipated over the Northern region in the morning hours on Tuesday with isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kano, Katsina and Taraba.

ALSO READ: Tinubu will make a good president – Olubadan

The agency forecast isolated thunderstorms over parts of Bauchi, Sokoto, Kebbi, Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Zamfara and Kaduna state later in the day.

It envisaged the North Central region to be under cloudy skies with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau and Niger in the morning hours.

NiMet anticipated isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kogi, the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Niger and Kwara later in the day.

The agency predicted cloudy skies over the Inland and the Coastal cities of the South in the morning hours.

It forecast isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ondo, Oyo, Anambra, Edo, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Delta state later in the day.

“ For Wednesday, partly cloudy to cloudy skies are anticipated over the Northern region with prospects of early morning thunderstorms over Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Sokoto and Bauchi.

“There are prospects of thunderstorms over Gombe, Adamawa, Borno, Taraba and Kaduna in the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy skies should prevail over the North central region in the morning hours with chances of isolated thunderstorms over the Federal Capital Territory, Niger and Plateau. `

“Further into the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Plateau, Kogi, Nasarawa, Benue, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory,” it said.

NiMet envisaged cloudy skies over the Inland and the Coastal cities of the South with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Oyo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Ondo, Edo, Cross River and Akwa Ibom state during the afternoon and evening hours.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria