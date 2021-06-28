The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and sunshine weather conditions across the country from Wednesday to Friday. NiMet’s weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy with sunshine intervals over Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara with chances of few rains over parts of southern Kaduna and southern Taraba on Wednesday. “ While leaving remaining parts of the region to be in sunny and hazy condition during the morning hours, a few thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Kebbi, Sokoto and southern Kaduna in afternoon and evening. “The North central region is expected to be cloudy in the morning hours. There are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of southern Plateau, Kogi, Abuja, Benue and Kwara during the afternoon and evening period. “Inland and coastal cities of South are expected to be cloudy in the morning hours. ”Thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ondo, Osun, Owerri, Ikom, Enugu, Cross-River, PortHarcourt and Lagos during afternoon and evening hours,” it said. According to NiMet, sunny and hazy weathers are anticipated over some parts of the region on Thursday. The agency forecast partly cloudy with sunshine intervals over Kebbi, Sokoto, Kaduna, Gombe and Bauchi in the morning hours. “Later in the day, partly cloudy atmosphere with sunshine intervals are anticipated with chances of few thunderstorms over parts of southern Adamawa and southern Taraba. “ More cloudiness is anticipated over the North central region during morning hours. In the afternoon and evening period, a few thunderstorms are expected over parts of Kogi and Kwara. “ The inland and coastal cities should be predominantly cloudy in the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Rivers and Bayelsa,” it said. The agency predicted better prospects of thunderstorms and rains over the region in afternoon and evening hours. The agency envisaged cloudy skies with sunshine intervals over the northern region within the forecast period on Friday. It predicted the North central region to also be predominantly cloudy during the morning hours. “A cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the inland and coastal cities in the morning period. “Thunderstorms are expected over Ado-Ekiti, Edo, Abakaliki, Enugu, Abakaliki, Anambra, Lagos, Calabar, Port-Harcourt and Bayelsa during the afternoon and evening hours,” it said.

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted three days cloudiness and sunshine from Monday to Wednesday.

NiMet`s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted partly cloudy to sunny skies over the Northern region on Monday.

It further predicted chances of isolated thunderstorms over Kaduna, southern Borno, Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Kano, Katsina and Taraba during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to it, partly cloudy to cloudy skies are anticipated over the North central region in the morning hours.

“ Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Plateau, Niger, Kogi, Nasarawa, Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The Inland and the Coastal cities of the South are expected to be cloudy in the morning hours with chances of rains over parts of Lagos, Ogun, Delta and Bayelsa state.

“ Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of Enugu, Imo, Anambra, Ondo, Oyo, Osun, Edo, Ogun, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Delta and Bayelsa,” “ it said.

According to NiMet, partly cloudy to cloudy skies are anticipated over the Northern region in the morning hours on Tuesday with isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kano, Katsina and Taraba.

ALSO READ: Tinubu will make a good president – Olubadan

The agency forecast isolated thunderstorms over parts of Bauchi, Sokoto, Kebbi, Adamawa, Taraba, Kaduna, Zamfara and Kaduna state later in the day.

It envisaged the North Central region to be under cloudy skies with chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau and Niger in the morning hours.

NiMet anticipated isolated thunderstorms over parts of Kogi, the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Niger and Kwara later in the day.

The agency predicted cloudy skies over the Inland and the Coastal cities of the South in the morning hours.

It forecast isolated thunderstorms over parts of Ondo, Oyo, Anambra, Edo, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Delta state later in the day.

“ For Wednesday, partly cloudy to cloudy skies are anticipated over the Northern region with prospects of early morning thunderstorms over Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Sokoto and Bauchi.

“There are prospects of thunderstorms over Gombe, Adamawa, Borno, Taraba and Kaduna in the afternoon and evening hours.

“Cloudy skies should prevail over the North central region in the morning hours with chances of isolated thunderstorms over the Federal Capital Territory, Niger and Plateau. `

“Further into the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Plateau, Kogi, Nasarawa, Benue, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory,” it said.

NiMet envisaged cloudy skies over the Inland and the Coastal cities of the South with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Oyo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Ondo, Edo, Cross River and Akwa Ibom state during the afternoon and evening hours.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.