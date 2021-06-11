Nigerian-UK based recording singer, Jones Ebiowi Dagana, popularly known as EBII has released a new single titled “Money Bop” which is currently gaining grounds in the UK and Nigeria.

The modern day Afro-beats sound features a couple of Nigerian-UK based artistes, Prido, K3VO and PrinceTheKid.

Born in Port-Harcourt Nigeria, EBII (@ebiiofficial) has grown as a recording artist, Songwriter and Producer with a taste of music that appeal to different cultures.

“Growing up music was my only escape from the everyday hassle”. EBII found himself drawn to the art of self expression and storytelling mainly through a music genre native to his motherland, popularly known to the world as Afro beats.”

His works have received airplay on BBC, Unity and Pie radio and a numerous number of playlists.