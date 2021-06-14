Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the current challenges affecting the country require proactive leaders who are prepared to bring Nigerians together.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the vice president expressed this view in Lagos during a courtesy visit to the palace of Oniru of Iruland, Oba Abdulwasiu Lawal.

The traditional ruler is celebrating his first coronation anniversary.

Osinbajo commended Lawal for being a leader to people of diverse socio-ethnic backgrounds

“Our country needs all the leaders, the best leaders, the most proactive leaders, leaders prepared to bring the country together.

” Lagos is a microcosm of Nigeria, everybody is here, if things work out well here, things will be okay in the country.

“I am sure your role here is that of someone who brings together communities not just Yorubas, but everybody.

“And I can see that from your choice of chiefs, you have gone to other parts, and I think this is the attitude of great leaders.”

The vice president prayed for a successful reign on the throne for the traditional ruler.

He said that the progress of the kingdom and its people would be determined by the quality of leadership the Oba provided, which was a yardstick to measure the role of traditional rulers in the country.

“You should know that you are always in my prayers because I believe that your role is crucial not just for the development of this state, but for the whole country.

“Today you cannot relegate traditional rulers because of the exposure and education of those who occupy that position.”

Also, in an interview with newsmen at the palace, Osinbajo said the future of Iruland was bright with a traditional ruler like Laws.

“I have known the Oniru for quite some time now; he is somebody who I have a great deal of respect for, and I know that the future of this community is bright with the Oniru.

“He is not just someone who is thoroughly educated but a visionary.

“He is someone who sees the future and is ready in ensuring that he brings the future in a very short time,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, Lawal thanked the vice president for his leadership and commitment to the progress of the country.

He pledged the support of the entire kingdom for the Federal Government.

Lawal said that Osinbajo’s leadership was an example for other leaders across the country to follow.

“You are a leader whose direction we will continue to follow.

“The relationship between the vice president and I had been very cordial.

“We belong to the same school of thought; he calls and advises me on several issues.

“I want to assure you, Mr Vice President, that I will not disappoint you, I will ensure the progress of this kingdom and I will be just,” he said. (NAN)

