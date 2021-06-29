Princess Folohunso Omolara

By Adeola Badru

About 95 unemployed people who have acquired skills in makeup, barking and soap making are set to graduate from the second skill acquisition programme sponsored by Folorunso Adisa Initiative Welfare Foundation on August 21 in Iseyin.

The Foundation was established to cater for youths from Iseyin Local Government that have been taken through tutelage in various skills and will be given required facilities to be independent and contribute to the society.

While speaking with Vanguard on telephone, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the foundation, Princess Folohunso Omolara, said the first graduation ceremony saw 230 beneficiaries graduated with skills in tailoring, baking, hair dressing, makeup, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), among others.

She added that the Foundation has 100 widows and widowers as well as orphans, less-privileged pupils and students on scholarship under its coverage.

Her words: “We are working on making the 2021 graduation ceremony another success like the last one we had.

“I am happy to tell you that those that graduated then are now self-dependent, they are today contributing to the economy of our town.

“The spirit behind this gesture is to give our teeming youths the capacity building opportunity so they will be out of the unemployed circle and our community will not witness the same insecurity that other areas are going through.”

She hinted Vanguard that the Foundation has a daycare service for children without adequate parental care, where medical care and other welfare attention were given to the children.

“Folorunso Adisa Initiative Welfare Foundation was established in memory of Prince Folorunso Adisa of the Aseyin lineage to continue the philanthropic ideology he was known for while alive.

“My father was a philanthropist while alive and I grew up to see him assist those in need from his wealth.

“It is time those who have started to see things they can do to assist the have-nots, so that the rate of unemployment in the country will grow less and insecurity will be a thing of the past,” she said.

