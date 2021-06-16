By Juliet Umeh

Ride hailing App, Uber has introduced UberX Hourly in Nigeria to offer riders an option of requesting a driver by the hour as they complete essential errands or deliveries during this period.

The company said Uber Hourly is an alternative to on-demand, point-to-point trips that allows riders to book a driver-partner and car by the hour to help get all their essential travel done in one go.

Hourly will also provide riders with added convenience with no need to re-book their ride. From a trip to the office to the pharmacy, or supermarket, this new option is designed to give riders peace of mind.

Uber’s country manager for Nigeria explains, Tope Akinwumi, said through the Uber app, not only are riders able to access safe trips, but new income opportunities are also unlocked for drivers by providing more avenues for meaningful economic opportunities, while representing innovation in the transport sector.

He said: “At our Global Go Get global consumer virtual event, we announced that this product would be available in Nigeria in the coming months, and we are proud to have kept our promise.

“We are excited to bring innovations designed to help people get anywhere and get anything as cities start to move again, while we continue to ensure that riders and businesses no longer have to navigate to multiple locations. Uber is continuously looking for ways to improve the experience for their communities and this is just the start.”

Explaining the process of requesting for the new solution, Akinwumi said: “Enter your first stop in the Uber app as you normally would, choose Hourly Driver as your ride, tap Confirm Hourly Driver. The upfront price shown will be the minimum for the first hour and travel will be charged per minute thereafter.

“Then send your driver an in-app message to let them know how long you think you might need them. As the trip goes on, you’ll need to update each stop in the app, including your final stop,” he explained.