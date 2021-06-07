Mr Mustapha Ahmed, newly appointed Director-General of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has assumed office in Abuja.

Mr Manzo Ezekiel, Head of Media and Public Relations, NEMA, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Ezekiel said the new D-G was received by management staff of the agency at the headquarters in Abuja.

In his speech, Ahmed appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment and promised to vigorously pursue the mission of the agency in line with the President’s vision on national emergency management.

“The world keeps evolving and daily emergencies caused by disasters, though unwanted, have become part of our development globally that nations must contend with.

“Our ability to swiftly respond and address these emergencies, as well as other threats gives credibility to the government as a working institution,” he said.

The director-general who noted the imperative of collaboration in disaster management, promised to strive towards strengthening the bond of partnership with critical stakeholders including the military and other agencies for efficient disaster prevention, preparedness, mitigation and response.

He also urged the staff to brace up for the task ahead with assurance to complement their efforts by creating a good working environment and provision of necessary equipment.

Earlier in his valedictory speech, the immediate past NEMA D-G retired Muhammadu Muhammed thanked the president for the opportunity to serve at the agency.

He urged the staff to extend the cooperation and support he enjoyed during his tenure to the new D-G

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ahmed was on May 31, appointed as the new NEMA D-G.

He took over from retired AVM Muhammadu Muhammed, who has been appointed as the chairman of the newly created National Senior Citizens Centre.

