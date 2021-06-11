By Cynthia Alo

The Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr Olusegun Awolowo, has explained how the Export Expansion Facility Programme (EEFP) would work at the State level by providing grant support, export facilitation, export aggregation, access to foreign markets via trade facilitation and training for SMEs, women and youth.

Awolowo gave the explanation while playing host to the Governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya at the NEPC headquarters in Abuja.

READ ALSO:AfCFTA: FG working on priorities to ease export processes — NEPC

Yahaya expressed happiness with the programme, an initiative of the federal government aimed at promoting export, particularly how it would encourage the growth of the non-oil export sector in the State. He emphasized the need for programs to help women whom are the most vulnerable group in the community.

According to Awolowo, the training and certification programme will allow more agricultural products to be exported, thus creating more jobs to empower women and youth within the non-oil eco-system thereby promoting inclusive economic development.

He also reiterated that the best way to grow the economy was from the State level laying heavy emphasis on the One State One Product Initiative of NEPC.

“States need to use the opportunity of the EEFP to increase productivity of cash crops particularly those identified for Export in the Zero Oil Plan,” he stated.