Ned Nwoko

Former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ned Nwoko, has blamed the worsening insecurity in the country, on lack of functional local government system.

The Founder of Ned Nwoko Foundation , gave this opinion in Abuja when he delivered a Democracy Day lecture titled ” Getting It Right Ahead of 2023″ organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Correspondent Chapel.

He called on federal government to muster courage and liberate local government from the hands of state government who have continued to dominate and control their affairs.

Nwoko also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call for a conference where all contending voices and groups like Boko Haram, Eastern Security Network (ESN), Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Ohaneze Nd’Igbo, Afenifere will not be guided on what they want to talk about.

He noted that this would put a stop to the various agitation rocking the country.

According to him “Any crime is local, it is high time the president call on all the local government to know that henceforth, they have to take charge of the security in their domain.

“And be empowered to do it through fiscal support, work with the intelligentsia, traditional institution and the security agencies in the local government with the federal government. In no time, the youth who are mainly people that suffered lack of jobs in the local government will become engaged.

ALSO READ:

“So we need local government autonomy in all ramifications. I know the state governors will fight against it because they use the local government for their elections. This is what the President must give to Nigerians.

“If we fail as a nation or this administration or the government fails today, it is the president that has failed.

“All the chairmen I have spoken with, are eager to ensure that they have independence.”

Besides, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is not operating as an independent body and according to its mandate.

This former member House of Representatives said the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) should be made a first Line charged agency to be insulated from the control of the executive arm of government.

According the former lawmaker, the Commission should be allowed to appoint its own Commissioners and other sensitive appointments in order to guarantee its independence.

He explained that only a true independent electoral body woold guarantee the free and fair of election in 2023.

While speaking on the rift between Twitter and the Federal government, Hon Nwoko, commended the decision of the government on the suspension of Twitter operation in Nigeria.

He said the Federal government and the country would be rewarded for its action against Twitter because it would gain from Twitter being made to establish its presence, employ Nigerians, pay taxes and other benefits.

Vanguard News Nigeria