By Sebastine Obasi

Construction work on the 330/132/33KV sub-station project in Lafia, Nasarawa State, being built by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) Ltd, has been completed with the project due for commissioning soon, the Executive Director Networks, NDPHC, Mr. IfeOluwa Oyedele, has stated.

Oyedele while inspecting the project, said work as designed originally has been completed 100 percent with all pre-commissioning tests fully carried out. He explained that “the Substation is now being connected to the National Grid through the line-in, line-out which is in progress”. The Executive Director Networks who expressed satisfaction with the progress and quality of work at the sub-station noted that the project was one of the legacy projects of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration. He explained that the original completion date was delayed as a result of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to him, “By September, the company would be ready to hook up the sub-station to the national grid and the inauguration will take place as soon as the President approves a date”.

Oyedele said all stakeholders in the power sector had worked together to see the completion of the project, adding that the distribution company (Abuja Electricity Distribution Company – AEDC) has already completed the lines required to connect consumers to the 33kV Bays in the Substation to ensure that electricity consumers in Nasarawa State and environs can begin to enjoy the facility immediately. He stated that the project would facilitate rapid growth in socio-economic activities in the State and will attract investors to create jobs that would eventually change the standard of living of residents of the State and boost the economy. The Executive Director, Networks who was later received by the Governor of Nasarawa State Mr. Abdullahi Sule was accompanied on the project inspection visit to Lafia by the Technical team comprising of Mr. Yusuf Yari, Head, Transmission, NDPHC; Mr. Stephen Olumuyiwa, TA to the MD/CEO on Transmission and the Communication and PR team.