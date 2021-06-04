By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

AS agitation for the constitution of a substantive board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) rages, Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) has joined the bandwagon of petitions to Presidents Mohammadu Buhari to heed to their demands within two weeks or face unrest from the region.

Following key resolutions adopted at an emergency Congress in Sapele, Delta State, NDYC, expressed disappointment at Buhari’s efforts at developing the Niger Delta on the ground of slow pace of intervention in the oil-rich region.

In the resolutions signed by Ogboka Umeda, President General NDYC, the group noted that NDDC management as currently structured, “Denies the region’s youths many opportunities like empowerment, skill acquisition, contracts and even scholarship to the extent that there is a cartel in whose control activities of the Board are now shrouded in secrecy.

“Also, the ongoing reconstruction of East/West road is in a snail movement and we doubt if the job will be completed before you exit office in 2023.”

Umeda demanded of Buhari that, “Ongoing forensic audit at the Commission is a sham and ploy to footh drag development in the Niger Delta through the one man show of Sen Godswill Akpabio and his Akwa brother, hence the imperative for immediate sack of the sole administrator.

“That the Niger Delta Youth Congress NDYC hereby issues a two week ultimatum for an immediate reconstitution of NDDC Board for effective functioning and in with line with its mandate of meaningfully engaging our youths as well as develop the region

“Failure to meet our demands will mean shutting down all oil and gas operations in the Niger Delta region as the youths of the region shall be fully mobilised to take action at the expiration of the ultimatum”

Vanguard News Nigeria

