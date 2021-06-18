NDDC has failed, not living up to responsibilities — Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

*Inaugurate screened board members, Onokpite, JANDYF appeal to Buhari

By Etop Ekanem & Gabriel Enogholase, BENIN

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has insisted that Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, was not living up to its responsibility of ensuring infrastructural development in Niger Delta and raising the standard of living of the people.

Obaseki stated this in Benin City, yesterday, when he received the Odiowere and elders of Ugha Quarters of Urhonigbe Town in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state, who visited him in his office.

The governor, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Osaigbovo Iyoha, reassured that his government would sustain ongoing infrastructure projects across the state to boost economic activities and improve the lives of the people.

He said: “We are aware and know that Urhonigbe road in Orhionmwon local council area contract has been awarded by NDDC. We made sure that we don’t duplicate efforts. NDDC has not been forthcoming with contracts that have been awarded at that level.

“In a normal system, if the NDDC has lived up to their responsibility and done the right thing, the government will not need to do the same project. We don’t duplicate work, it amounts to waste of funds.

“NDDC left the road in a worse shape than it was before the construction started. It is not an excuse to allow the people to suffer due to the failure of an agency to perform its statutory responsibility.

“As soon as possible, we will send government agencies to check the state of the road and report back. We will do something quick for our people at Urhonigbe because we know that our people are predominantly farmers.

“We will deploy officials from the Ministry of Infrastructure to examine the state of the road to enable us undertake palliative measures before providing a permanent solution to the road. As an administration, we will do our best to ensure that the people of the community feel the impact of the government.”

Appreciating the people of Ugha Quarters, the governor noted: “I appreciate you for your support and prayers before, during and after the election, as well as your support throughout the time we were in the courts.

“The last election proved to us that you trust this administration and I want to assure you that the confidence reposed in us will not be betrayed. We will deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the state, including Ugha Quarters in Urhonigbe.”

Meanwhile, All Progressives Congress, APC, Youth Leader, and President of Edafe Onokpite Foundation, EOF, Edafe Onokpite, has thrown his weight behind the calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the Chief Benard Okumagba-led Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, board, which was screened and confirmed by the National Assembly.

Also, Joint Association of Niger Delta Youths Forum, JANDYF, has demanded the inauguration of a substantive governing NDDC board, just as it commended former militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, and other youth leaders and stakeholders in the region for their peaceful disposition and relaxation of a seven-day ultimatum to Buhari to constitute the governing board of the NDDC.

Onokpite in an interview with newsmen in Warri, Delta State, said: “I want to let you know that we have passed the stage of petty and bad belly politics. Bernard’s father is from Okere-Urhobo, Warri South LGA and his mother is from Ukpiowin, Udu LGA. Both LGAs are oil-producing areas in Delta State.”

JANDYF in a statement by its National President, Mr Mark Ikpuri and National Secretary, Mr Goodluck Edafe said though they understand that President Buhari meant well for Niger Delta, the people, particularly the youths, have been patient with the ongoing forensic audit

They insisted that it was high time the President constituted a substantive board of the NDDC to reduce agitation by allowing the different states in the region to have their interest represented on the board.

